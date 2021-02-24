The Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,734 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,908% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

