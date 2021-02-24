The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 178,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,349. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

