The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$83.00 at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.93.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock traded up C$2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,757. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

