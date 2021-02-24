The Andersons, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Andersons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ANDE opened at $26.50 on Monday. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $873.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

