The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on April 1st

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

The Allstate has raised its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE ALL opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

