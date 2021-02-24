Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.67

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 15076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

