Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 471 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 17.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised IPG Photonics to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.28 and its 200 day moving average is $199.98. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

