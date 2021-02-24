Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,836 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

