Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.46 Million Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

