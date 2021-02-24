Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.