Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

