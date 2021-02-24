Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $716.67. The company had a trading volume of 793,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

