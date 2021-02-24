Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Down 16.7%

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,798,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,423,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

