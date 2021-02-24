Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Down 16.7%

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,798,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,423,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

