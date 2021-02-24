TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$118.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

