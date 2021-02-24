Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.23. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,309. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 3,276,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,862. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

