Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

TNC opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,844 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

