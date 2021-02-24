Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,799 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.