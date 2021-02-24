TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $190,836.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

