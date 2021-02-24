TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 2,822 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.

Shares of TELA opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 23.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TELA Bio by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

