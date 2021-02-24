Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of HQH opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.01.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

