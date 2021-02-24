Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Shares of HQH opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.01.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
