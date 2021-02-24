Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TK opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.44. Teekay has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

