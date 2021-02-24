Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

TGP opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.