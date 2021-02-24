TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $18,606,398.85 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

