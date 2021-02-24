TD Securities Increases Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.62.

TCW stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.96. 2,788,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

