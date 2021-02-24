TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,035,276.52 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$75.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.80.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

