Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

