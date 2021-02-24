Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.24

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 10615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

