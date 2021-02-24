Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1184354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

