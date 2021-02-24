Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Down 14.2%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was down 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 518,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 459,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 in the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

