Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,339 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

