Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.19. 17,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.69 and a 200 day moving average of $464.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

