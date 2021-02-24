Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $2.07 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.