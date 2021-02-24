Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Announces Earnings Results

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 770,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

