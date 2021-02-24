T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CFO John M. Sprague Sells 5,250 Shares

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CFO John M. Sprague sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $10,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TTOO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Creative Planning boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

