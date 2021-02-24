Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYX. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Systemax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

