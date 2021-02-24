Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

