Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on April 9th

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 115.55 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.50. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £314.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

