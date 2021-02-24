Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on April 9th

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 115.55 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.50. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £314.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.26.
About Sylvania Platinum
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.