Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.94-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.833-1.853 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.07 EPS.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 2,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.