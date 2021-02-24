Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

