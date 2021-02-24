Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $141.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

