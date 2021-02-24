Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.