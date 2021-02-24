Swiss National Bank Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

