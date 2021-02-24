Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0524 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $15,413.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00768811 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00039226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00061171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.46 or 0.04660212 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

