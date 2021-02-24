Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.40

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 26587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $3,258,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Suzano by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

