SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.13.

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

