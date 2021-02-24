sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.59 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001978 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $143.54 million and approximately $39.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

SUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

