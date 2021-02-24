Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.67.

TSE:SPB opened at C$13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.31.

In other Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

