Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Down 16%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price fell 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.05. 1,617,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,962,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.36.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

