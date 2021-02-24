Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) & Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) Head to Head Comparison

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Candlewood Hotel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.12 billion 2.52 $135.73 million $1.12 11.65 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors -64.37% -15.09% -8.96% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 4 3 0 2.11 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 20.31%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

