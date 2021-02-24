SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunPower ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on a mixed note. While its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the consensus mark. The company continues to witness growth in both residential and commercial solar markets. The solar-plus-storage market’s rapid expansion is boosting its growth. SunPower is set to be the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, its business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

SPWR stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

